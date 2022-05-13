The Sonoma County Philharmonic ends their winter concerts Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 and Sunday May 15 at 2 p.m. with Norman Gamboa, conductor, with FAURE-Pelleas and Melisande Suite, RAVEL with Le Tombeau de Couperin and BIZET-Symphony in C. The season finale features French romantic music at its finest. The general admission is $15, and students are always free. Season ticket holders should use their original Feb. 5 and 6 tickets.
Jackson Theater performances requirements are proof of full vaccination and booster. Masks are optional but highly recommended.
For more information, go to www.socophil.org/covid-safety or call 707-584-6945.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.