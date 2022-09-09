Join the Sonoma County Library for in-person and virtual events throughout the month of September, from bookbinding to live music. All events are free, and you don't need a library card to attend; registration is required for select events.
Explore leaves and trees with our Seeds & Reads program at five library branches: Central Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, Northwest, Petaluma, and Sebastopol. Decorate a box to take home and store your natural treasures! Advance registration required; supplies are limited. For grades K-6.
Interested in space? Join the Young Astronomers Club on Thursday, September 22, at 4 p.m. at the Rincon Valley Library! Study the night sky, learn how to use telescopes, and meet other club members. For grades 4-9.
Learn bookbinding and watercolors with Amanda Ayala at three library locations: Healdsburg, Rincon Valley, and Roseland. Make your own mini watercolor palette and sketchbook to paint wherever you go. For teens in grades 7-12. Advance registration required; supplies are limited.
Get prepared for any disaster on Sunday, September 18, at 2 p.m. at the Central Santa Rosa Library. Learn about go-bags, planning for evacuations, signing up for alerts, and local neighbor-to-neighbor groups from the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management.
Listen to beautiful Spanish-language love songs from Trío Nuevo Amanecer at four library locations: Central Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, Roseland, and Sonoma Valley. This Santa Rosa trio plays boleros and romantic ballads of Latin America, classic folk songs, Mexican music, and more! Join us for a dance performance by Quetzalén, Sonoma County's Mexican Folklórico group, on Saturday, September 17, at 2 p.m. at the Northwest Santa Rosa Library! Enjoy the rich cultural heritage of Mexico at this event, from traditional music to dress.
Join Sonoma County Library and the Alzheimer’s Association on Wednesday, September 21, at 2 p.m. to learn strategies for cultivating meaningful connection with people in early, middle, and late-stage dementia.
