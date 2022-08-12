The Sonoma County Library is offering in-person and virtual events throughout the month of August. Join us for programming for all ages, including gardening classes, Zumba, and more. All events are free, and you don't need a library card to attend; registration is required for select events. Check out some of our August events below!
Enjoy a tour of culture, language, and fun with Spanish Music & Movement! For ages 0-6, this Spanish-language program is offered at six library branches: Sonoma Valley, Central Santa Rosa, Roseland, Petaluma, Sebastopol, and Healdsburg.
Read to a Dog at seven library locations: Roseland, Petaluma, Northwest Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park-Cotati, Healdsburg, Rincon Valley, and Central Santa Rosa. These well-trained friends from PALS (Paws as Loving Support) love listening to stories in English and Spanish!
Love talking about books and media? Come hang out with other queer teens and allies at our Virtual Pride Club for Teens on Tues., August 9, at 5 p.m. For grades 7-12.
The wait is over! Join us on the red carpet for the Teen Film Fest premiere, featuring an in-person screening of the award-winning films and an awards ceremony, at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library on Wed., August 31, at 7 p.m.
Learn about home gardening, pest management, water conservation practices, and more with the UC Master Gardeners! Join us at two library locations: Rincon Valley and Sonoma Valley. Different presentation topic per location.
Listen to the sound stylings of the Dave Rocha Jazz Trio at the Central Santa Rosa Library on Sat., August 13, at 2 p.m. Join us for an eclectic mix of jazz standards, pop tunes, and original compositions.
Work out and have fun at Maestra Elsa Tapia's bilingual Zumba class on Tues., August 9, at 5:30 p.m. Join us at Bayer Farm for Latin and international music with a fun and effective workout
Follow along step-by-step with local artist Tara Hackett and Beautiful Things Art Studio's Virtual Paint Party on Sat., August 12, at 1 p.m. Create your one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Advance registration is required.
Join us all month long for fascinating virtual author talks with speakers ranging from New York Times bestselling authors to a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian. Each event includes the opportunity for attendees to ask questions!
Eventos de agosto
Disfruten de un recorrido por la cultura, el idioma y la diversión con la música y el movimiento en español! Para las edades de 0 a 6 años, este programa en español se ofrece en seis bibliotecas: Sonoma Valley, Central Santa Rosa, Roseland, Petaluma, Sebastopol y Healdsburg.
Leer a un perroen siete bibliotecas: Roseland, Petaluma, Noroeste de Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park-Cotati, Healdsburg, Valle del Rincón y Santa Rosa Central. ¡Estos amigos bien entrenados de PALS (Paws as Loving Support) les encanta escuchar cuentos en inglés y español!
¿Les encanta hablar de libros y medios? ¡Ven a pasar el rato con otros adolescentes queer y aliados en nuestro Club Virtual del Orgullo para Adolescentes elmartes 9 de agosto a las 5:00 pm! Para los grados 7-12.
¡La espera ha terminado! Únase a nosotros en la alfombra roja para el estreno del Festival de Cine para Adolescentes, con una proyección en persona de las películas galardonadas y una ceremonia de premios, en la Biblioteca Regional Rohnert Park-Cotati el miércoles 31 de agosto a las 7:00 pm.
¡Aprenda sobre jardinería en el hogar, manejo de plagas, prácticas de conservación del agua y más con los Maestros Jardineros de UC! Únase a nosotros en dos bibliotecas: Rincon Valley y Sonoma Valley. Diferente tema de presentación por biblioteca
¡Escuche los estilos de sonido del Dave Rocha Jazz Trio en la Biblioteca Central de Santa Rosa el sábado 13 de agosto a las 2:00 pm! Únase a nosotros para una mezcla ecléctica de estándares de jazz, melodías pop y composiciones originales.
Tortilla Literaria de este mes es elmartes 16 de agosto, a las 5:30 pm, y el libro es Esa Gente escrito por Chico Buarque. Únase a bibliotecarios el tercer martes de cada mes. Para recibir su copia envíe un correo electronico a fgonzalez@sonomalibrary.org ¡Copias limitadas!
Haga ejercicio y diviértase en la clase bilingüe de Zumba con la Maestra Elsa Tapia el martes, 9 de agosto, a las 5:30 pm! Únase a nosotros en Bayer Farm para disfrutar de música latina e internacional con un entrenamiento divertido y eficaz.
¡Siga paso a paso con la artista local Tara Hackett y la fiesta de pintura virtual de Beautiful Things Art Studio el sábado 12 de agosto a la 1:00 pm! Crea su obra maestra única. Se requiere registro por adelantado.
Únase a nosotros durante todo el mes para disfrutar de fascinantes charlas virtuales de autores con ponentes que van desde los autores más vendidos del New York Times hasta un historiador ganador del Premio Pulitzer. ¡Cada evento incluye la oportunidad para que los asistentes hagan preguntas!
Gracias por ser miembro de la comunidad de la Biblioteca del Condado de Sonoma. Visite nuestra biblioteca en línea para ver miles de películas, programas de televisión, libros electrónicos, bases de datos, revistas, clases, videojuegos y mucho más. Revise aquí los puestos disponibles en la Biblioteca del Condado de Sonoma.
¿Preguntas? Por favor llame a su biblioteca local o haga clic para mandar un mensaje.
