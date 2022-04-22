Sonoma County’s Annual Yom HaShoah Commemoration will focus on the role of Up standers that risked their lives to help save victims of the Holocaust. This year’s event will be hosted via Zoom on Sunday, May 1, from 2-3:30 p.m.
Eric Angress, Miriam Susan Dregéy, and Sandy Feldhorn – will be sharing how they were helped by “upstanders” who did the right thing- including a Gestapo officer, local families, a Hungarian soldier, and convent nuns.
The event will include musical performances, as well as the traditional candle lighting ceremony.
Our intention is to honor all Holocaust survivors and transmit their legacy to younger generations in ways that are meaningful and empowering.
The event will be held via Zoom. Registration is required.
The commemoration is co-sponsored by Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County; Sonoma County synagogues; the Jewish Community Relations Council, North Bay Region; Jewish Family & Children’s Services Sonoma Region; the Alliance for the Study of the Holocaust and Genocide; Chevra Kadisha of Sonoma County; and the Jewish Community Federation of San Francisco, The Peninsula, Marin, and Sonoma Counties.
The event is free and open to the public.
For additional information call the Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County, (707) 528-4222
Questions can be sent to
