Rohnert Park, CA (94927)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.