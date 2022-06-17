The City of Rohnert Park will raise the Juneteenth flag to fly over city hall from June 16 through the end of the month. In addition, the 52nd Annual Santa Rosa Juneteenth Festival will be held on Saturday June 18 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park located at 1671 Hendley Street. Participants include the Ball Out Academy, the Community Equity Foundation, New Wave Entertainment, and Slick Bridge. Part of the festivities include “Hoop It Up.” Skills and Drills start at 10 a.m. followed by a Youth Competition (3on3) at noon. The adults play at 2 p.m. There will be awards and snacks for participants and all are welcome to join. Any questions about the event can be directed to Ken Duncan Jr. at 510-866-6216 or Rubin Scott at 707-843-2125.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday that is celebrated on June 19. It was established by President Joe Biden in 2021. Since the nineteenth is a Sunday, it will be observed this year on Monday, June 20. Federal offices, and many state and local offices will be closed on that day. The post office will be closed and not delivering mail, and many banks and other businesses will also be closed. Juneteenth was the first new federal holiday created since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday became a holiday in 1983. According to the Congressional Research Service, 49 states and the District of Columbia have passed legislation recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday.
The beginnings of Juneteenth go back to June 19, 1865. That’s when Union soldiers under the command of Major General Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, Texas and delivered the news that the Civil War was over and that slaves were now free. This announcement came two and-a-half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of January 1, 1863. Obviously, the war was still going on and the Confederate states ignored his proclamation. Not until the end of the war was his Executive Order enforced in the South.
The day’s name combines the month of June and the nineteenth, in honor of Granger’s announcement. It is also known as African American Freedom Day or Emancipation Day. It’s first appearance as a celebration was around 1903, being celebrated off and on until it was revived during the Civil Rights Movement in the 50s and 60s. However, celebrations were held in 1866 in Texas, revolving around church-centered community gatherings. They often centered around a food festival. It then started to spread in the south and as the Great Migration of African Americans occurred, it was carried to other parts of the United States.
The celebrations often include a public reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, the singing of traditional songs such as “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” and readings from noted African American writers such as Maya Angelou. Local celebrations vary but could include street fairs, historical reenactments, Miss Juneteenth contests as well as rodeos, cookouts, or family reunions. Historian Mitch Kachun said that this celebration of the end of slavery had three goals. They were “to celebrate, to educate, and to agitate.”
California recognized Juneteenth in 2003. Santa Clara County was the first county in the state to make it an official holiday. Official or not, this year’s festival goes back to the 1970s here in Sonoma County. It’s a wonderful opportunity to join with our African American neighbors, to celebrate this significant day and event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.