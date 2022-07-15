Sonoma County has returned its series of homeowner workshops meant to inform residents about how to make their homes more energy efficient.
Locals can register to participate in the remaining sessions on July 20 and 27 over Zoom that will address funding improvements and HVAC and water heating pumps, respectively.
The next workshop on July 20 is still available for registration and will address improvements to one’s home to make it energy-efficient and safer from wildfires and earthquakes. They will go over incentives and rebates available to help get these projects done and will also explain the county’s property improvements finance program, which allows property owners to finance 10 percent of the property value.
The final workshop on July 27, also still available for registration, will go over how heat pumps work for space conditioning and water heating and why it makes sense to switch.
The County of Sonoma’s Energy and Sustainability Division’s workshop series was developed and launched in 2014 to educate homeowners about efficiency and solar power.
“Our outreach and education work in the community taught us those new technologies, or concepts on how homes work as a system, were not fully understood by homeowners,” said Jane Elias, the Energy and Sustainability Division manager. “The workshops are well-attended, and the various topics have been popular.”
The workshop covers a wide range of subjects, such as how to plan and fund a project, including information about the county’s property-based financing program, no-cost consultants, rebates, and incentives. It also covers evaluating energy use, solar photovoltaics and battery storage, water conservation, wildfire safety and understanding heat pumps for water heating and HVACS.
Initially, the workshops were held in person throughout Sonoma County. Since the Energy and Sustainability Division began formally tracking the workshops in 2017, they have seen nearly 2,300 registrants across online and in-person events.
Due to COVID-19, the workshop moved to the virtual webinar format in 2020.
“This allowed the community a safe alternative to continue learning, greater flexibility in their scheduling, and we were able to expand the number of topics and number of workshops,” Elias said.
Following the popularity of the workshops, the Energy and Sustainability Division has moved to a quarterly workshop series schedule starting in early 2021.
The 2022 summer series is all virtual, but they will start introducing in-person events in the fall.
So far, the summer series sessions have addressed powering with clean energy, sustaining self-reliant energy and learning how your home operates as a system to conserve energy to save money and live more comfortably. Also, they reviewed where Sonoma County water comes from, and the water supply conditions in the face of a drought. They also provided information on restrictions on water use and how to save water at home, including rebates, financing and other programs to achieve water savings.
The workshops are one hour long, with the summer series taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All registrants receive a copy of the slides and a link to the presentation recording.
For more information or to RSVP directly, call 707-565-6470 or email GSenergy@sonoma-county.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.