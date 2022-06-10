After a two-year absence, Beerfest “The Good One” returns to the grounds of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from noon until 4:30 p.m. Now is the perfect time to purchase tickets as gifts for yourself and your friends.
Taste some of the best craft beers, ciders and more that our region has to offer. Go VIP and get into the event at noon (1 hour prior to General Admission) and enjoy complimentary bites and brews without the crowds. This year’s event is going to be bigger and better than before with over 50 vendors and more to experience throughout the afternoon. Expect mouth-puckering sour beers, hop bombs, barrel-aged brews, and a wide range of other cool libations that make Northern California one of the best beer-producing regions in the world. More than 40 breweries and cideries will be pouring their samples for you to enjoy
Proceeds from the Beerfest will benefit Face to Face 2 Face.
Tickets now available to purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.