We’ve all heard about the Great Resignation, as an unprecedented number of workers have up and quit their jobs. More 47 million resigned last year. You’ve may have heard the rationale -- that COVID has created terrible worker shortages, employers are desperate for staff and workers stuck in low-paying or unpleasant jobs now have options and many of them are not coming back.
However, there is a Sonoma County company that is seeing the opposite of the great resignation: Graton Resort & Casino. People who work here are making their careers at Graton. Why? In 2021, they provided permanent raises to all employees – right in the middle of the pandemic. Graton also has strong benefits. From Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria Chairman Greg Sarris: “Our ancestors have a strong ethic of taking care of one another. We were closed for 92 days, and we kept everyone’s benefits going in order to keep the best team members. It makes economic sense for the business.”
Benefits include medical, dental, and vision insurance available without payroll deductions, 401(k) retirement savings with employer matching contributions, generous paid time off, free daily meals during paid breaks, and tuition reimbursement. Also, Graton can assist employees who are seeking U.S. citizenship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.