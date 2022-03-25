Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) announced that the SMART Board of Directors passed a resolution to extend until August 31, 2022, promotional fares of more than 40 percent off, set to expire on May 31, 2022. In addition to extending the promotional fares, the SMART Board of Directors also passed a resolution to remove the $2 a day parking fee from SMART’s parking lots located at the Larkspur, Novato Hamilton, Novato San Marin, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, and Sonoma County Airport stations.
As a part of its Welcome Back Campaign launched on May 24, 2021, SMART reduced its weekday fares to $1.50 for each zone traveled, with seniors, youth, low-income, and passengers with disabilities receiving a 50 percent discount rate of $.75 for each zone traveled. SMART also launched a Weekend Day Pass offering unlimited rides for the entire day priced at $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, youth, passengers with disabilities, and low-income passengers.
As a part of the Welcome Back campaign, SMART also discounted its 31-day pass (only available on Clipper) providing unlimited rides for $135 for adults and $67.50 for youth, seniors, passengers with disabilities, and low-income passengers.
“We are very pleased to extend our promotional fares” said SMART Board Chair David Rabbitt. “Our communities and economy are still recovering from COVID-19 and these reduced fares will support the growth in ridership we have been experiencing.”
Barbara Pahre, Vice-Chair of the SMART Board, said, “By extending our discounted fares and removing parking fees, we are encouraging commuters and recreational riders to use the train as an alternative to driving in these challenging times of high gas prices.”
