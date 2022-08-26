Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) announced that the SMART Board of Directors passed a resolution extending reduced fares of more than 40 percent off, and the suspension of parking fees at SMART owned and operated park-n-rides through June 30, 2023.
While SMART ridership continues to rise, the cost of living also continues to rise, and uncertainty about increasing inflationary pressures make it even more important to provide affordable and cost-effective alternatives to driving single occupancy vehicles in the North Bay.
SMART’s reduced fares continue its fee of $1.50 per zone traveled, with seniors, youth, low-income, and passengers with disabilities receiving a 50 percent discount rate of $.75 for each zone traveled. SMART also offers a Weekend Day Pass providing unlimited rides for the entire day priced at $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, youth, passengers with disabilities, and low-income passengers.
For regular commuters, SMART’s 31-day pass (only available on Clipper) provides unlimited rides for $135 for adults and $67.50 for youth, seniors, passengers with disabilities, and low-income passengers.
“We believe that continuing our reduced fares is the right thing to do.” said SMART Board Chair David Rabbitt. “With high gas prices and economic uncertainty, we are committed to playing our part in helping North Bay communities manage their budgets and protecting the environment.”
