The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District announced at its Board of Directors meeting that the agency was reinstating Sunday service on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Responding to popular demand for full weekend service SMART is adding Sundays to the schedule and now offers the most trips on the weekend with 12 trips per weekend day since SMART began service in 2017.
SMART has also adjusted its schedule to offer more consistent connections to the Larkspur Ferry. To learn more about SMART schedule and ferry connections, go to www.SonomaMarinTrain.org/schedules-fares.
“We are pleased to bring back Sunday service,” said David Rabbitt, Chair of the SMART Board of Directors. “This shows that SMART is listening to its riding public and is continuing to address our riders needs as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
