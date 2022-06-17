The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) District announced at its Board of Directors meeting that the agency will begin a pilot program offering special train service to meet the San Francisco Giants ferry service to Oracle Park on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
The Golden Gate Larkspur Ferry runs special service directly to Oracle Park for Giants games. The special ferry service departs from Larkspur 1 1⁄2 hours before game time and departs Oracle Park 30 minutes after the last out or special event (such as fireworks).
SMART has received many requests from its customers for train service that connects with the Oracle Park ferry trip. SMART will offer special train service to meet the Oracle Park ferry for the 1:05 p.m. baseball game on June 26.
Schedule details
• The southbound trip connecting with the Oracle Park ferry will be served by SMART’s existing 9:31 a.m. departure from the Sonoma County Airport, getting to the Larkspur station at 10:50 a.m. allowing for a 45-minute transfer to the ferry terminal.
• The return northbound trip will depart the Larkspur station 30 minutes after the arrival of the Oracle Park ferry, with overflow service provided by the 7:30 p.m. northbound trip.
Ticketing
• SMART passengers going to the game should utilize SMART’s existing fare structure for this pilot service.
• SMART riders should use the regular Clipper card or SMART e-Ticket app to pay for the train fares to the ferry. Please note that “Rail & Sail” combo ticket will NOT apply to the special Giants ferry service.
• Ticketing for the special Oracle Park ferry will need to be purchased separately by the rider. Tickets for the ferry trip to Oracle Park must be purchased in advance online and are $15.50 per person one way.
The new SMART pilot program offers coordinated train – ferry service to San Francisco Giants fans making gameday trips more convenient and stress-free. North Bay residents can travel car- free from their closest SMART station to the Marina Gate at Oracle Park, avoiding traffic and the hassle of parking.
“I am truly excited that SMART is making it possible for Giants fans to take the train to the Giant’s Oracle Park ferry,” said David Rabbitt, Chair of the SMART Board of Directors. “This has the potential to be a real game changer for North Bay sports fans.”
