The Sitting Room, 2025 Curtis Dr. in Penngrove is having a 2022 version birthday party on June 4 at 1 p.m. There will be a regularly scheduled tours of no more than six people to see the renovated premises with a special exhibit space devoted to Maya Angelou’s wise words.
Please park in the Church of Christ lot unless you need easy access in which case drive right into the driveway.
Everyone will make a name tag and adorn a mask and enter the precincts. Soon you will be out in the backyard, again minding the steps maskless and enjoy the traditional fruit basket cake and St. George cheese along with the Sitting Room punch.
To RSVP call 707-795-9028 or email boxcar@sonic.net. With your name and contact information.
