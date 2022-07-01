Are your friends always pushing you on the stage? This is your chance to share your creative talent with the community! The Sonoma County Library is accepting submissions for both its Teen Film Festival and all-ages Virtual Open Mic Night. Submissions for the events are accepted through July 31.
“Sonoma County Library’s Teen Film Festival gives local teens the opportunity to showcase their art, gain recognition within the community and even win prizes!” said Megan Backus, Events Specialist at the Sonoma County Library. “This year, we’re awarding gift cards to Best Buy and local movie theaters for first, second and third place. The winning films and filmmakers will be celebrated at the film fest premiere on August 31 at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library.”
Sonoma County teens ages 12 to 19 can participate in the library’s second annual Teen Film Festival. A jury will review entries and prizes will be awarded for the top films. The Teen Film Festival Premiere will be held on Wednesday, August 31, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Find out more about the Teen Film Festival and submit your 6-minute film by July 31 at filmfreeway.com/SCLTeenFilmFestival.
To participate in Sonoma County Library’s second annual all-ages Virtual Open Mic Night, submit a short video of yourself performing a song, poem or spoken word piece.
“Virtual Open Mic was so popular last year and received so many excellent submissions, that we decided to split the all-ages event into two: with a premiere for youth and adults,” said Adult Services Librarian Simone Yingst.
Adult Services Librarian Fredy Gonzalez added that if you need a camera or other video and audio recording equipment, E Street Studios at Central Santa Rosa Library has materials available for check out.
The Virtual Open Mic Night premieres will air on the Sonoma County Library Facebook and YouTube channels: Adult Open Mic: Friday, August 19, at 6 p.m. and Youth Open Mic: Saturday, August 20, at 11 am. The community will vote for their favorite submissions in adult and youth categories and the top three from each category will win gift cards of $100, $75, and $50 in value.
Learn more about the Virtual Open Mic and submit your filmed performance by July 31 at sonomalibrary.org/virtual-open-mic.
