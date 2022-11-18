The closer you shop to home, the further your money goes. When you buy local, significantly more money recirculates in local communities. When you shop at locally owned, independent businesses more money is kept in the community because local businesses often purchase from other local businesses, service providers, and farms. Buying locally helps grow other businesses as well as our region’s tax base. Local independent businesses invest 3 times more money back into the local economy than non-local businesses.
Not only does shopping local help other businesses in the community, it helps fund other important services. A whopping 53 percent of our city’s budget comes from sales and other (non-property) taxes. Sales tax revenue is a guaranteed funding source for essential city services, including public safety, code enforcement, parks and landscaping, streets pavement, and other essential services.
Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce Annual Tree Lighting event at the Town Plaza
Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Popcorn, hot chocolate, hot cider, cookies, other hot beverages, and more!
Entertainment Schedule coming soon! Visit https://www.sebastopol.org for more updates and info.
Free family movie night at Ives Park
Bring a low chair, blanket and the whole family to the Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce’s Family Movie Night at Ives Park, Friday, December 2. The fun begins at 6:30pm with Mr. Music (AKA Santa), followed by a showing of Elf on the giant outdoor screen. Wine, beer, soft drinks, hot dogs (with vegan option), and popcorn will be available for purchase. Entry is free.
