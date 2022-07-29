Defendant Carlos Martinez-Carceres, 23, was sentenced by the Honorable Christopher Honigsberg to serve 15 years to life for the murder of Howard Quick, Jr., after Martinez-Carceres entered a no contest plea to second degree murder.
On the morning of November 21, 2019, Howard Quick’s life partner of 20 years returned home from a doctor’s appointment to find Quick’s lifeless body on the kitchen floor. Howard Quick (55) grew and sold cannabis from his Santa Rosa home. Defendant Carlos Martinez-Carceres, originally from El Salvador, was one of Quick’s customers. The morning of the murder, Martinez-Carceres went to Quick’s home to purchase marijuana. A conflict ensued, and Martinez-Carceres stabbed Quick more than 30 times. Martinez-Carceres left Quick’s body on the kitchen floor and fled the residence, after stealing money and narcotics from Quick’s home. A neighbor’s surveillance video captured Martinez-Carceres walking away following the murder, which eventually allowed Santa Rosa Police to identify and track down Martinez-Carceres at a relative’s home. Martinez-Carceres confessed to killing Quick, claiming self-defense. Martinez-Carceres pled no contest to second degree murder and will serve a prison sentence of 15 years to life.
“This was a senseless act by someone who will now pay a steep price for his misdeed.” said District Attorney Jill Ravitch.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Martina Kitzmueller and Jessica Washington, assisted by District Attorney Investigators Matthew Stapleton and Greg Wojcik. Sergeant Ryan Cogbill of the Santa Rosa Police Department headed the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.