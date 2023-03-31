Senator Dodd’s pick: Ukraine Relief Leader is Sonoma County Woman of the Year

Kaeti Bailie, a longtime Sonoma artist, environmental activist and open-water swimmer who has been instrumental in bringing humanitarian aid to residents of her community’s sister city, Kaniv, Ukraine, has been named Sonoma County Woman of the Year by Sen. Bill Dodd.
“Kaeti has been a true ambassador for Sonoma who has devoted countless hours to this important work with her community’s sister city in Ukraine,” Sen. Dodd said. “At a time when the people of Kaniv needed it most, Kaeti has led significant fundraising efforts that generated money for food, clothing and help repair damaged infrastructure. She’s made a huge difference and I am proud to recognize her for her achievement.”
A Southern California native, Kaeti Bailie came to Sonoma in 1972 to teach art at the former Sonoma State Hospital. She had previously attended San Francisco State University and San Francisco Art Institute. She raised three children and was active in the early anti-nuclear and environmental movements, earning a “woman peacemaker” award from then-U.S. Rep. Barbara Boxer.
In 1985, she helped establish the Sonoma Sister City Association, adopting the town of Kaniv, Ukraine as one of the first of the organization’s seven sister cities. She traveled to the Soviet-bloc country before it regained independence, building a connection with the people and culture. More than three decades later, when Russia invaded Ukraine, Kaeti helped lead fundraising for humanitarian aid, organizing Sonoma events featuring Ukraine Consul General Dmytro Kushneruk. Ultimately, she sent more than $125,000 to help Kaniv.
Kaeti is also a former business owner and athlete. She owned a clothing store, Artifax Art-to-Wear, on the Sonoma Plaza for 14 years. As a long-distance ocean swimmer, she swam the Maui Channel and the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey dividing the continents of Europe and Asia.
