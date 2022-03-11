Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, announced his resolution to recognize the month of March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month in an effort to bring attention to gambling addiction and connect people with treatment.
“Problem gambling is not only an addiction but it’s also a serious public health concern,” said Sen. Dodd. “We must promote a better understanding and prompt people struggling with problem gambling to seek help. Awareness and access to services are critical for anyone struggling with addiction, and that includes those facing gambling problems.”
Sen. Dodd introduced Senate Resolution 70, creating California’s month-long awareness campaign.
National Problem Gambling Awareness Month was established in 1972 by the National Council on Problem Gambling. Gambling disorder is classified by the American Psychiatric Association as an addiction that is similar to alcohol and drug dependence in many of the causes and consequences. The disorder is not only an addiction but can include co-occurring physical and mental health issues.
It is estimated that more than 1 million Californians will experience a gambling problem in their lifetimes, said Robert Jacobson, the executive director of the California Council on Problem Gambling.
“Gambling addiction is a disease of the brain which can result in severely harmful financial, mental and even physical consequences to the gambler, their family, and others who care about them,” Jacobson said. “We call it the hidden disease because there are so few outward signs and because millions of Californians aren’t yet aware that it is addictive. This makes it more important to raise awareness about the help and prevention services available – at no cost – for those who have been harmed by their own, or someone else’s gambling.”
The Office of Problem Gambling and the UCLA Gambling Studies Program operate the California Gambling Education and Treatment Services, which has provided treatment for more than 17,000 problem gamblers and people with gambling disorder since 2009. The collaborative offers a wide array of services, including self-help workbooks, telephone counseling and outpatient and residential care.
Call the confidential, 24-hour problem gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (426-2537). Or visit the website at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/OPG/Pages/opg-landing.aspx
Senator Bill Dodd represents the 3rd Senate District, which includes all or portions of Napa, Solano, Yolo, Sonoma, Contra Costa, and Sacramento counties. You can learn more about the district and Senator Dodd at www.sen.ca.gov/dodd.
