Sebastopol has long been a haven for artists, and the city is making that apparent with the recent sculpture installations revealed on July 20 at the Sebastopol Public Library and another set to unveil on July 23 at Ives Park.
“Why is art important? it kind of feeds us,” said Marghe Mills-Thysen, chair of the Sebastopol Public Arts Committee. “It’s usually nonverbal, emotional and physical. It’s about communication and connection.”
Sebastopol Mayor Patrick Slayter, members of the Public Arts Committee and residents gathered at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Sebastopol Public Library to celebrate the commissioned and newly installed “Gray Matter” sculpture by artist Michael McGinnis, a self-described artist, craftsman and inventor who teaches at Santa Rosa Junior College. McGinnis is known for inventing a toy called the Perplexus, which is a 3-D ball-in-a-maze puzzle licensed by Hasbro.
On Saturday, Sebastopol will continue to celebrate art by opening the Sebastopol Community Garden at 1 p.m. July 23 at Ives Park. The Sebastopol Center for the Arts and the Public Arts Committee will host the event.
Mills-Thysen said she first introduced the idea of a noncommissioned sculpture garden that would dedicate a community gathering space to spotlight and celebrate local artists back in January 2016. In 2020, a formal proposal was submitted, and a subcommittee was formed.
“Public art helps make our city more livable and more visually stimulating. The experience of public art makes the public areas of buildings and their grounds and areas more welcoming. It gives a deeper interaction with the place that you're visiting and work and live. It illuminates the history of a community. And points to the city's aspirations for the future. A city rich in art encourages cultural tourism, which brings in also visitor revenues,” Mills-Thysen read the statement from the original ordinance to approve the community sculpture garden.
The city council then approved the space, and Mills-Thysen put out a call to sculptors. The Public Arts Committee selected four sculptures for the first installation; but after one was vandalized several times, it had to be removed, and three remained.
Since then, Mills-Thysen put out a second call for sculptors; and on Saturday’s event, they will unveil the five new sculptures to bring the total to eight pieces by seven different artists, including Gordon Carter, Rose Gitlin, Briona Hendren, Rod Morgan, Josho Somie, Jeffrey Zankel and Beth Hartman, who created two sculptures.
Mayor Slayter will kick off the event with a ribbon cutting, and the artists will share their inspirations and creative solutions for their respective pieces. Mills-Thysen and Catherine Devriese, the Sebastopol Center for the Arts creative director, will give presentations, and the Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Chamber Music Ensemble will perform during the celebration.
Also in the works for the Sebastopol Public Arts Committee is the installation of the “Sebastopol Spire” sculpture at the east entrance of the city by Sebastopol artist Ned Kahn. Kahn is an environmental artist and sculptor whose work has been featured at San Francisco’s Exploratorium. His pieces often intend to capture invisible aspects of nature and make them visible.
