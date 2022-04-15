The North Bay City of Sebastopol became the third in Sonoma County to adopt an ordinance prohibiting the construction of new gas stations, with a unanimous vote at its April 5 City Council meeting. "The City of Sebastopol has been a leader in climate protection going back decades: enacting the first comprehensive mandatory solar photovoltaic ordinance in the nation in 2013; becoming charter members of Sonoma Clean Power in 2014; adopting a climate emergency resolution in 2019 and empaneling a Climate Action Committee in 2021," stated Sebastopol Mayor Patrick Slayter. "The potential action of the city to disallow new petroleum fueling stations is a logical next step and certainly in lockstep with the City's legacy of environmental protection."
The Coalition Opposing New Gas Stations (CONGAS), a Sonoma County community-based organization founded in 2019, worked with the city to arrive at this outcome. “We applaud Sebastopol for taking this action,” stated Woody Hastings, Co-coordinator of CONGAS. “As a Sebastopol community member, I know that Sebastopol has a lot of potential to be a walkable, bikeable, transit-friendly city with plenty of access to electric vehicle charging for those who choose to drive,” he said. “Eliminating new gas station applications frees up city staff time to work on all these great climate-smart projects,” he concluded.
CONGAS was initiated in early 2019 when a 16-pump gas station was proposed at the intersection of Highway 116 and Stony Point Road, not far from Sebastopol. CONGAS led the effort to defeat that proposal and since then has played a role in stopping two other gas station proposals. Jenny Blaker, the other Co-coordinator of CONGAS, explained that the mission of CONGAS is to stop the construction of new gas stations, and that the impetus for doing so has multiple facets. “First and foremost, we are concerned about the climate crisis. Here in the North Bay, we have experienced successive years of unprecedented wildfire, clearly the consequence of the larger climate crisis. Along with extended drought, extreme heat episodes, and other anomalous disruptions, it makes no sense to continue with the obsolete and dangerous 20th century energy systems,” she stated. “We also recognize the one-hundred-plus year legacy of devastation and destruction to communities and the environment around the world due to oil extraction, transportation, storage, and refining. These almost always disproportionately impact lower income communities, communities of color, and indigenous communities. The clean energy economy of the future offers an opportunity to end this longstanding racial, social, and environmental injustice,” she continued.
CONGAS is a coalition of several local Sonoma County based organizations and has support from national and international organizations like Fossil Free California, 350.org, Coltura, and Stand.earth, which has offices in the U.S. and Canada.
“Communities in Sonoma County do not need any more gas stations,” said Matt Krogh, SAFE Cities Campaign Director for Stand.earth. “Demand for gasoline and diesel will continue to dry up as we switch to electric cars and truck fleets. We have all the tools we need to switch our economy and transportation systems off fossil fuels. Leaders like Sebastopol, Rohnert Park, and Petaluma are providing clear examples of what this transition should look like. More Bay Area cities will soon join them. This wave of community-based climate action preventing new gas stations is rapidly becoming a movement.”
Background:
On February 22, 2021, Petaluma adopted its first-in-the-nation prohibition on the construction of new gas stations within city limits. On September 13, 2021, the Sonoma County Regional Climate Protection Authority (RCPA) voted unanimously to adopt a resolution providing all ten local government jurisdictions in Sonoma County with guidance on adopting ordinances prohibiting the construction of new gas stations, including a model ordinance for them to consider. On March 22, 2022, Rohnert Park became the second city in Sonoma County to adopt a ban. On December 3, 2019, Sebastopol adopted its climate emergency resolution. Sebastopol’s Climate Action Committee and Planning Commission have both reviewed the draft ordinance and sent it to the City Council with unanimous support. At the meeting on April 5, the Sebastopol City Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to take a first vote on the prohibition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.