From the Sebastopol Area Senior Center, staff, volunteers, and Board of Directors want to thank you for all the support of the annual fundraising event, Aged to Perfection. The night was jam-packed with live music from the Pulsators, tasty catered barbeque from a Guy and his Grill, delicious wine, and beverages. Thank you to Senator Mike McGuire who led the live auction and paddle raise. Linda Civitello, former Executive Director of the Senior Center, and the Sonoma County Medical Association for their early work with the COVID-19 vaccinations. $75,000 was raised towards the kitchen Remodel project.
Last year 200 people were killed or seriously injured on Sonoma County roads. The Sonoma County Department of Health Services and the Sonoma County Transportation Authority are teaming up to create Sonoma County Vision Zero to bring traffic deaths and injuries down to zero. You can help. A short survey was created for people to show where and how they should focus their efforts to make the streets safe for bikers, walkers, rollers, drivers, and everyone.
Visit https://scta.ca.gov/vision-zero/to take the survey.
Need help with a home project?
Are you a senior needing a hand with a basic project around your home? The Sebastopol Area Senior Center and local service clubs have partnered to help you.
The application is open to senior aged 60 or better.
All recipients must be vaccinated and wear masks indoors when volunteers are present.
Applications are accepted year-round; service days are once per quarter.
By submitting the application, there is no guarantee the project can be completed.
Please note there are some projects that cannot be completed that requires a permit.
The volunteer driver program is looking for drivers. Contact Scotty King at 707-829-2440.
