Sebastopol shows support for our sister city Chyhyryn, Ukraine and all Ukrainians with blue and yellow lights in the plaza.
Upcoming budget meetings - April 4th & 7th
Important budget meetings are coming up on April 4th and 7th. The public is invited to join the meetings via Zoom. See the Meeting Page links for the meeting agenda and Zoom info.
FY22-23 Budget Discussion #2, Monday, April 4, at 1 p.m.
FY22-23 Budget Discussion #3, Thursday, April 7, at 10 a.m.
Have a say in how your tax dollars are spent!
New recycling & redemption center now open in Community Church of Sebastopol parking lot
The new Beverage Container Recycling Pilot Program has come to Sebastopol. A new recycling kiosk housed in a shipping container is now open at the north end of town in the Community Church of Sebastopol parking lot at 1000 Gravenstein Hwy N.
The recycling and redemption center is operational as of Monday, March 14th and business hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10am to 2pm. Customers can bring their cans and bottles, separated by material type, to be weighed onsite, with max of 25lbs of each material accepted per customer per day. Bagged materials will be inspected and weighed on site with state certified scales. Payments will be issued via printed check or Venmo and a 10% shrinkage fee will be deducted from the total beverage container deposit reimbursement. A rechargeable battery (similar to what powers RV equipment) will power the recycling center electronics to begin, and a solar power component may be installed at a later date.
This program was made possible through the partnership between the City of Sebastopol, the Community Church of Sebastopol, grocery stores, Zero Waste Sonoma, and the recycler Petaluma Recycling Center (a program of United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay).
Sebastopol world friends stands with Ukraine
Sebastopol World Friends, the organization that directs the City of Sebastopol's Sister City program with Chyhyryn, Ukraine, operates from the primary guiding principle to support “World Peace, One Friend at a Time.”
During this heartbreaking and challenging time, Sebastopol World Friends has compiled a list of some of the worthy organizations which currently seem to be positioned to receive U.S. donations and get them to Ukrainians who have been impacted by the current conflict. See the Sebastopol World Friends How to Donate page for more information.
Apple Blossom Festival and Parade on April 23, 24, 2020
The parade will start at 10 a.m. on the 23rd, and our festival will be at Ives Park both days.
Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Admission to the festival is $10.00 discounts for seniors and students
We will have Arts and Crafts, Food booths, children’s area, and wonderful music on two stages.
