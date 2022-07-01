No fireworks in Sebastopol!
Reminder from Sebastopol Fire and Police Departments: Please remember as you celebrate Independence Day this year, there are NO types of fireworks that are legal in Sebastopol. We are in the midst of extreme drought conditions, so please be safe and don't endanger our neighborhoods by setting off fireworks of any kind. Fireworks are also prohibited in all Sebastopol parks. There are lots of other great ways to celebrate the Fourth like the July 3rd Fireworks Extravaganza & Music Festival at Analy High School. Have fun and be safe!
Nominations open for city council July 18
The next General Municipal Election will be held on November 8, 2022. City of Sebastopol voters will be asked to elect three candidates to serve a four-year term on the City Council. Terms for Councilmembers Una Glass, Sarah Glade Gurney and Patrick Slayter expire at the end of this year.
The Nomination period is July 18 through August 12. Candidates may pull papers to run for the offices listed above during the nomination period.
Candidate eligibility
• A candidate must be a United States citizen.
• 18 years old on or before the election day and a citizen of the state (Government Code Section 1020).
• A registered voter living in the City of Sebastopol at the time nomination papers are issued (The City Clerk will verify voter registration with the County of Sonoma Registrar of Voters.) Unless otherwise specifically provided, no person is eligible to be elected or appointed to an elective office unless that person is a registered voter and otherwise qualified to vote for that office at the time that nomination papers are issued to the person as provided for in Section 10227 of the Elections Code.
• Conviction of Crimes - A person is disqualified from holding any office upon conviction of designated crimes as specified in the Constitution and the laws of the State of California (Government Code Section 1021).
Candidate fees
There are no City of Sebastopol filing fees, however, candidates who choose to have their "Candidate Statement of Qualifications" printed in the sample ballot issued by the County Registrar of Voters must bear the actual cost of printing and distribution. Candidates who opt for this printing are required to pay the fee when the nomination paper and forms are filed with the City of Sebastopol City Clerk.
Please visit the Elections and Voting Page of the City of Sebastopol website for complete details and eligibility requirements.
Recology cares program
Through the Recology Cares Program, households in Sebastopol may be eligible for a 15 percent discount on their Recology bill. Participation in the Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) CARE program automatically qualifies you for the Recology Cares program.
To apply for the program, simply mail or email us (recologysonomamarin@recology.com) a copy of your most current PG&E bill showing participation in their CARE program. Discount will be applied to the billing cycle in which the documentation is received. The name and address on your PG&E account must match the name and address on your Recology account. Please note that you may be asked to verify annually.
