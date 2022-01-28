This news is for those of you who are following the developments related to the RV Village that is intended to provide a managed, safe, sanitary location for the RVs currently located in the very unsafe, unsanitary conditions that exist on Morris Street and the surrounding areas.
There is plenty of good news. The RV Village site preparation is moving forward, with a target date of February 15 for move-in (although that may happen much sooner). A City-wide parking ordinance is being considered, with a target implementation date in early March. The RV dwellers have elected their first Village Council, outreach by SAVS is in full swing, and the Community Advisory Committee is set to hold its first official meeting this week. All is proceeding well.
The recent complicating factor is that a group has filed a lawsuit to delay and/or prevent the opening of the Village.
Please feel free to share your comments and input at the upcoming city council meeting, or by emailing Asst City Manager Mary Gourley. And remember: You can rely on the city council to continue to do what’s right for this town.
What you can do:
• Attend the city council meeting February 1, at 6 p.m.: This is our next city council meeting. The Ad Hoc Committee will be presenting a report out. Public comment will be invited at the beginning of the meeting on items not on the agenda, and when the Ad Hoc Committee’s item is called. The agenda, staff reports, and Zoom link will be available HERE for the February 1 meeting, by no later than the Thursday before.
• Email your comments to the city council. You can do this by sending an email to mgourley@cityofsebastopol.org. Begin your email with the greeting “To Mayor Slayter and Sebastopol City Councilmembers” and it will get forwarded to all City Councilmembers.
Please reply to: Diana Rich
Sebastopol City Council
