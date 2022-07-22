Join Mayor Patrick Slayter in dedicating and celebrating the newly installed “Gray Matter” sculpture by Michael McGinnis at the Sebastopol Public Library on Wednesday, July 20 at 6 p.m. in the outdoor fountain area of the library. The public is encouraged to attend. No fee or reservations are required. Refreshments will be served.
The City of Sebastopol and Sebastopol Public Arts Committee hosts a ribbon cutting by Mayor Patrick Slayter and celebration of the opening of the Ives Park Community Sculpture Garden located along Calder Creek from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the north parking lot at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Meet the artists and enjoy live music by the Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Chamber Music Ensemble. Select sculptures will be available for purchase after July 23, 2023.
After a two-year hiatus, Sonoma County’s Gravenstein Apple Fair will be back in its full glory August 13-14 at Ragle Ranch Regional Park in Sebastopol. Enjoy live music, all things Gravenstein, local food, arts and crafts, activities for kids, farm demonstrations, craft cider, craft beer, wine and so much more. Information is available at GravensteinAppleFair.com.
Head to the Barlow every Wednesday to hear the sweet sounds of summer at the Peacetown Summer Concert from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
