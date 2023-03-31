Sebastopol Rotary seeks swim class volunteers

Sebastopol is the only city in the nation that teaches every kid how to swim for free.
The sounds of summer will soon be coming from the direction of Ives Pool, where the Sebastopol Rotary Club will again be teaching area seven-year-olds how to swim.
From April 17 through May 11, free swimming lessons are being offered by the Sebastopol Rotary Club, which has been providing basic swim and water safety lessons since 1984.
Over 300 kids from participating schools such as Oak Grove, Park Side, Harmony, Forestville, Sunridge, Orchard View, Apple Blossom, Gravenstein, Sebastopol Independent Charter, and Reach will be eager for instruction.
The Sebastopol Rotary Club needs your help to ensure a successful 37th year of teaching Sebastopol-area second graders to swim. Whether your love working with kids or just having fun in the pool, we need your help teaching basic swimming skills to our youth. No experience is required, and you'll get some training so that you feel comfortable teaching in the pool.
If you, your partner, family members, friends want to help keep our children safe
please volunteer to help at Ives. No offer to help will be refused. You can use the volunteer form below, pick up a form at Ives, from a participating school, or by contacting Greg Jacobs at 707-823-7341 or gjacobs48@gmail.com, or Rick Wilson at 707-824-0846 or chefrickeywilson@yahoo.com.
MYN Classes
Being prepared together
Classes are on Zoom on the 3rd Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Upcoming Classes
April 19, 2023
May 17, 2023
Sign up for an upcoming MYN class.
See the SebastopolReady Calendar for a complete list of classes.
Advanced metering infrastructure (ami) opt-out program information
At the City of Sebastopol, we support offering our customers a choice in metering infrastructure. The AMI Opt-Out Program is for residential customers who prefer not to have the data collector/ transmitter installed with their water meter. The program allows customers to have their meter read manually at the end of every month at no additional cost to the customer.
Most customers look forward to having an automated meter installed at their home and taking advantage of the many benefits that this technology offers, such as fewer visits from field service representatives and immediate access to consumption information. However, if you are a City of Sebastopol residential customer and would prefer not to have an automated meter read at your home, Please call us at: 707-823-5331 or Email: citypw@cityofsebastopol.org.
Let one of our customer service representatives know that you would like to opt out of our automated meter program. The Opt-Out program allows customers who prefer not to have the data collector / transmitter with their water meter read manually at the end of every month at no additional cost to the customer.
The City of Sebastopol Climate Action Committee is conducting a brief survey to learn more about residents’ views and needs related to switching from natural gas to electricity in their homes. We are pursuing this with the intention of reducing greenhouse gases and improving air quality. Your input will help guide the City’s efforts on this issue.
Follow the link to share your input: https://bit.ly/SebElectrificationSurvey.
If you have any questions or issues with the survey, please contact ClimateActionCommittee@cityofsebastopol.org. You can learn more about the Climate Action Committee on the City website.
