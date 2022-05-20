The City of Sebastopol and Sonoma County are partnering to make walking and biking safer and more comfortable travel options for people of all ages and abilities. Most of the proposed bike lanes and paths in the Sebastopol area have been completed, with the exception of Bodega Avenue, Ragle Road, and Mill Station Road.
The city and county are applying for state funding to complete these projects to provide pedestrians and bicyclists with greater protection from traffic and make it easier to access local destinations by walking or biking. An important part of the grant application is input from community members. Let us know about your experience walking or biking along Bodega Avenue, Ragle Road, and Mill Station Road and how you feel about the proposed project. Go to the city page for more information.
