Sebastopol now has new sculptures
Robert Grant

A five-member Sebastopol Public Art Committee reviewed entries submitted to the Sebastopol City Council for final approval and eight sculptures have been chosen to be on public display in Ives Park for an initial one-year duration. The artists include Gordon Carter, Rose Gitlin, Beth Hartman, Briona Hendren, Rod Morgan, Josho Somine, and Jeffrey Zankel. A few community members walk by and admire five of the eight sculptures photographed.

