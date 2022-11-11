Sebastopol history

NOVEMBER 1922
RECORD CROWD AT SEBASTOPOL’S ARMISTICE DAY
It was estimated that about ten thousand people gathered in this city to do honor to the boys who served overseas. The festivities began with a parade, beginning at Lincoln Hall onto Main Street, returning to the hall. The Lytton Boys’ Band headed the parade followed by the color bearers, G.A.R., Spanish War Veterans, Legion and ex-service men. Other features of the parade included the Boy Scouts from Petaluma, Hessel and Sebastopol. Members of the Salvation Army followed with the Navy and Marine recruiting truck. Floats from the Legion and Girl Scouts, along with decorated auto and trucks of every description and bicycles brought up the rear.
Over six hundred were served a dinner by the Auxiliary and the W.R.C. followed by a football game at 1 p.m. between Analy and San Rafael teams. A crowd of 500 attended, the largest in the history of the school. Then a display of fireworks took place on the vacant lot on So. Main, followed by a dance at Lincoln Hall, the largest crowd ever assembled there.
NOVEMBER 1947
NEWLY DEVELOPED MAT PREVENTS BRUISED APPLES
A mat made of a new type of rubber honeycombed with millions of nitrogen cells is being used to prevent the bruising of falling apples at picking time. The mat, placed under the trees, caught thousands of apples accidentally knocked off by jostled ladders and the pickers’ hands. Results of the test were that they yield of first grade apples was greatly increased. The rubber mat presented at least a partial solution to the problem. The remarkable cushioning qualities of the mat were demonstrated recently when eggs were dropped on the rubber from an 11 story building without breaking.
POLICE CAR GIVEN A NEW INSIGNIA
Sebastopol’s new police car was decorated with a huge star on the sides providing the police department with a distinctive marking for the first time. The new car, a Chevrolet, was purchased recently by the City, and the 1946 Pontiac was traded in on the new vehicle.
NOVEMBER 1972
RIO NIDO BAR TO CLOSE
A three-day session of farewell parties took place in Guerneville. Owners James and Sally Britt closed out their cocktail bar, Jimmy Britt’s Cocktail Lounge, on the Rio Nido Strip. The business had been in operation for 24 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.