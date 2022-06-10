Visit Sebastopol is an exciting new visitor-facing website. Here, visitors (and residents, too) will find resources galore on what to do, see, and experience in the heart of West County. See the new website here: www.visitsebastopolnow.com
The new website is part of “Relaunch Sebastopol,” a program initiated by the Sebastopol City Council to help our town recover from the economic and social ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program seeks to spur economic development and increase community vitality.
Visit Sebastopol can also be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
If you are a Sebastopol business that serves tourists and would like to be listed on this website or if you are listed but would like to make a correction, send your name and contact information, the name of your business, URL of business, a 25-40 word description, and a photo to the City of Sebastopol Relaunch Team at
