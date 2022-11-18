Tuesday marked another meeting for the Sebastopol City Council. Like always, the council discussed a wide variety of topics covering a range of subjects. The meeting started out with a discussion about the continued use of Zoom for council meetings and a discussion on the proclamation explaining the existence of a local homeless emergency. Government Code Section 8630 requires that the council review the need for continuing the local emergency at least every 60 days.
After those two topics were voted on, the council moved to address a couple of other small housekeeping items before the official start of the meeting kicked off. Next was time for public hearing. This part of the meeting included four different topics of discussion.
The first public hearing item was an introduction, reading and consideration of an ordinance introducing the adoption of the 2022 California State Codes. The Ordinance proposed modifies Chapter Fifteen of the Sebastopol Municipal Code and finds it exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act. The next public hearing was an appeal of Planning Commission for a temporary use permit to allow continued temporary residential use for 24-7 safe parking for RVs for two years at 845 Gravenstein Highway North. The third public hearing was an introduction of “surveillance technology and community safety” ordinance and the addition of Chapter 8.80 to the City of Sebastopol Municipal Code and finding. Last on the menu was the introduction and consideration of amendment to an amendment regarding modifications to the Emergency Operations Center located at the Sebastopol Police Department, amendments to the Emergency Management Ordinance and updates on conducting of annual mock training drills/exercises to ensure staff is prepared.
After the public hearing portion of the meeting and the council’s discussion on all the listed items above, they moved into the regular agenda. The regular agenda included discussion and consideration of approval of an electric vehicle charging station lease agreement in the Burnett St. parking Lot. This topic brought a lot of discussion from the council, as electric vehicles are a hot topic right now with gas prices high and talk about clean energy being the future. Having charging stations is important for these vehicles but finding the right place to have them is the hardest part. The discussion wasn’t just about the electric vehicle charging stations but also about making sure this action was exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act.
The meeting concluded with talks by the city manager and city council members. Council members reported any information they have regarding committees they serve on or events they went to.
