The Sebastopol city council showed a united front supporting a women’s right to choose at its Tuesday meeting.
Following the national uprise on May 3 as thousands gathered across the U.S. to protest a leaked draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson that would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which guaranteed constitutional protection over a women’s right to choose abortion in the U.S., a few city councils around the country have pledged to support a women’s right to choose.
Sebastopol joined those cities Tuesday night in a 5-0 vote to adopt a resolution that will ask U.S. Congress and President Joe Biden to “act with haste and ensure this right is preserved for future generations.”
“If this increasingly politicized court betrays our Country’s commitment to personal freedom by moving this opinion forwarded, it will set us backwards 50 years,” the city council’s meeting agenda read.
The Sebastopol council clearly stated that they believe a women’s right to choose is essential to healthcare for women, transgender and nonbinary people who become pregnant. They said it is fundamental to ensuring equity, autonomy and freedom. Though they also stated that they are not speaking as proponents or opponents of abortion but as advocates for a woman’s right to choose.
“When we look at the threat to Roe v. Wade, especially in our community, we need to recognize that the threat is not just to an individual’s personal freedom, women, but also create equitable issues that have been an overriding concern for us here in Sebastopol and Sonoma County. Those who are affected the most are disadvantaged groups,” said council member Diana Rich.
Added during Tuesday’s meeting as part of the resolution, once approved, Mayor Patrick Slayter would send out a letter to all other cities in the area, asking them to adopt a similar resolution.
It’s just awful to think about that this landmark decision could be reversed in today’s world almost 50 years later,” said Vice Mayor Neysa Hinton. “This would be devastating and set us back obviously decades.”
Also, at Tuesday’s meeting, the council approved an item in its consent calendar concerning the three upcoming council member seats that will be up for election this fall. On Nov. 8, Sebastopol will vote to select three council members to fill the seats of council members Una Glass, Sarah Glade Gurney and Mayor Slayter, whose terms expire in December 2022. The council member seats in the 2022 election will be four-year terms from 2022 to 2026.
Those wishing to run for the open seats must provide a candidate statement and $800 to include their statement in the voter’s pamphlet for the municipal election.
The council approved the Nov. 8 date to consolidate it with the statewide general election.
The period to nominate a candidate will open on July 18 and close Aug. 12. unless one or more incumbents do not file, the deadline will be extended to Aug. 17. You must be at least 18 years old, a citizen of the U.S., a resident of California and a registered voter for no less than 30 days before filing candidate papers.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.