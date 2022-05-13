The Second Annual Community Needs Summit is coming on June 14 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at West County High School Cafeteria, 6950 Analy Ave. in Sebastopol and is brought to you by the City of Sebastopol and the Sebastopol Service & Action Coalition.
Want to do your part to help others in town? This is your opportunity to find just the right project that fits your skills and availability.
Does your Sebastopol-based non-profit or service organization need a helping hand?
Fill out the optional survey/RSVP form if you’d like to let us know more about your organization's needs or how you'd like to help others.
Visit the City of Sebastopol’s website for information about last year’s summit.
Questions? Email SebastopolSummit@gmail.com
