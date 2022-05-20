Once again, the Sebastopol City Council met over Zoom to discuss the biggest issues facing the city. It was another thorough meeting with a variety of topics discussed. Mayor Patrick Slayter and his staff as well as other members of the community engaged in good discussions on a few topics.
The meeting starting off with another update on the Covid state of emergency. Every other meeting the council has an update on Covid, like how many cases there are, how safe would it be to meet in person, etc. The council has been meeting over Zoom for obvious reasons, but they’ve been discussing the topic to see if there is a need to go back inside. Since meetings can be just as effective over Zoom as in person, the council is continuing to do it over Zoom.
Next up, was the regular agenda items, which tended to focus on council and committee positions.
The items on this part of the agenda included consideration of request from mayors and council members for funding of clerk position for Sonoma County Mayors and council members association, a report out about the ad hoc committee being fired or discussion about it and third, the approval of job description and approval of resolution, pay rates and ranges for police officer trainee.
After the main part of meeting was through, it concluded with the city manager and city clerk’s reports. Information regarding several topics was shared with the council and the remaining public. Then came the City Council Reports. Most of the time this was the council reporting about what different committees and groups were discussing during their most recent meetings. Since most council members sit on the board of different committees or are a part of organizations, they report back what is being talked about to the public.
As always, the time and place for the next meeting will posted on the city website, along with any significant breaking news.
