The League of Women Voters of Sonoma County is hosting a Sebastopol City Council Candidate forum on Wednesday, September 21, 6:30-8 p.m.
Don’t miss your opportunity to hear from the candidates and ask questions directly. The event will be live streamed on:
sonoma lwv facebook live - sonoma lwv youtube
English with simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available on Zoom
Send questions for the candidates to questions@LWVsonoma.org
More info at LWVSonoma.org
Changes coming to Libby Park duck pond
No more splinters! Libby Park visitors will soon be able to enjoy an unobstructed view of the Duck Pond and Garzot Building.
The fence surrounding the pond has deteriorated to the point where it must be removed. Fence removal is scheduled in the coming weeks and will not be replaced.
It goes without saying that entering the water for any reason, bathing, boating, swimming, fishing, and duck harassment will continue to be prohibited.
Be sure to watch the little folks to make sure that they steer clear and stay safe, too.
