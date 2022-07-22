After years of planning, the Sebastopol city council officially adopted a plan on July 19 at its meeting over Zoom that puts climate action at the forefront of the city’s priority.
The council unanimously adopted the draft Climate Action Framework for the City of Sebastopol to address the climate emergency in a 5-0 vote with all members in attendance.
In December 2019, the council adopted a resolution that declared a climate emergency and committed to actions to restore a safe climate. In January 2020, the council approved the creation of a climate action committee that would focus on climate efforts and make recommendations to the council.
One of the duties was to create a Climate Action Framework that would establish steps for the city to meet the goals of a climate emergency resolution.
Phoebe Goulden, the CivicSpark fellow, which is a position that serves the public by tackling pressing environmental issues, has led and been the primary author of the Climate Action Framework since the Fall of 2021. She has done extensive outreach to the community.
“Phoebe did the presentation for the RCPA (Regional Climate Protection Agency), who applauded her work. So not only does she have high-quality community engagement, but we also have a work product that other cities are very envious of,” said council member Sarah Glade Gurney.
The climate action committee voted unanimously at its July 13 meeting to recommend that the city council adopt the framework. The planning commission did the same at its July 12 meeting.
The framework aims to reduce citywide greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2030, sequester carbon from the atmosphere using nature-based solutions, prepare for unavoidable climate impacts, and consider community engagement and equity in Sebastopol’s climate actions. The framework covers transportation, land use, buildings and energy, consumption and waste, community, and city operations.
“I find it very impressive that the report includes recommendations that really create a very practical kind of pathway for us,” said council member Diana Rich.
The framework does not commit Sebastopol to any specific climate actions listed in the report. Now that the council has adopted the framework, the climate action committee will prioritize potential climate actions and develop a plan on how to approach them. They will then return to a council meeting at a later date for the members to review any fiscal requirements and approve the actions.
“This to me feels like such a natural addition to our bookshelf of documents that we lean on quite often,” said Mayor Patrick Slayter. “I think this is a great document. I think this is something that other communities are going to look at, and it’s easy to read, easy to understand, logical and none of this is out of the realm to understand of most reasonably informed people these days.”
Here are some of the goals listed in the General Actions Plan that the framework supports:
- Make proactive, forward-thinking environmental protection and resource management the cornerstone of Sebastopol’s identity
- Protect and enhance Sebastopol’s ecosystem and natural habitats
- Protect and enhance water resources in local creeks, riparian habitat, wetlands, the Laguna De Santa Rosa Watershed, Atascadero Creek, and aquatic habitat
- Conserve, protect, and enhance trees and native vegetation
- Reduce emissions of greenhouse gases from city operations and community sources
- Promote conservation of energy and other natural resources
- Provide a transportation system that promotes the use of alternatives to the single-occupant vehicle and facilitates the efficient and environmentally responsible movement of people and goods within and through the City of Sebastopol
- Maintain and expand a safe and efficient pedestrian, bicycle and transit network that connects neighborhoods with key destinations to encourage travel by non-automobile modes while also improving public health
- Coordinate circulation facilities with land use and development patterns to create an environment that encourages walking, bicycling and transit use
- Reduce vehicle miles traveled in order to reduce congestion and help achieve regional efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
- Reduce risks to human life, property and services associated with flood hazards
- Protect the safety of life and property by ensuring emergency preparedness
- Reduce fire hazards and maintain effective fire and emergency response services
