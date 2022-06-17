Sebastopol celebrate its 120th anniversary Saturday with town party

Sebastopol is throwing itself a birthday party — and everyone is invited.
To celebrate Sebastopol’s 120th anniversary, the town is hosting a free party from 4 to 7 p.m. on June 18 at Ives Park.
The event will feature local entertainment and food from Sebastopol, which was incorporated on June 13, 1902, and the greater Sonoma County.
“I think the last three years have been very hard on the whole country and Sebastopol along with that. And this is really sort of an attempt by the city to sort of help people get out of their houses, celebrate what's really magical about this town and have a chance to be together again, dancing on the grass at Ives Park,” said Laura Hagar Rush, who helped organize the event.
Headlining the event is Stella Heath with Bandjango, a Sonoma County band that melds different types of jazz such as French Gypsy and New Orleans Jazz. Heath has become known in the area for her ability to interpret jazz standards; her crowning achievement may be The Billie Holiday Project, a touring storybook revival concert she wrote and performs.
Opening for Stella Heath and Bandjango is homegrown talent like fiddler-extraordinaire Gabriel Wheaton and the local Bohemian Groove.
Food will be provided by local favorites like Jam’s Joy Bungalow, Smokehouse BBQ and more. Everyone is also invited to bring their own picnics to the family-orientated event. Wine and beer will also be available for purchase.
The Town Party was organized by Colleen Martell, a PR specialist, and Hagar Rush, the former editor of Sonoma West Times & News, whom both relocated to Sebastopol at the start of the pandemic. The pair also received assistance from Linda Collins at the Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce and Sebastopol’s Mr. Music, Jim Corbett, organized the music.
The group started organizing the event, which is the first anniversary bash since the town celebrated its 100-year anniversary, in the last three months, according to Hagar Rush.
This event is part of a larger city initiative called Relaunch Sebastopol to help the town recover from COVID-19 economic and social ravages.
“It was a competitive bid for this Relaunch Sebastopol contract, and we won that bid. So, Martell and I are basically the coordinators of Relaunch Sebastopol, and so all the programs that are done through it are done by us,” Hagar Rush said.
The primary goals of the initiative are to create marketing that supports local businesses and attracts new businesses and tourism. They also want to improve the aesthetic of Sebastopol’s shopping district and increase community engagement through events such as the Town Party.
On May 15, Hagar Rush and Martell also launched a new Sebastopol tourism website, visitsebastopolnow.com, and social media accounts under @visitsebastopol.
“We have so much to offer as a town,” Hagar Rush said. “Sebastopol is really a magical place. It’s time we celebrate that. So, Sebastopol, get ready to party on Saturday, June 18, at Ives Park. Everyone’s invited.”
One of my favorite things about Sebastopol is dancing at Ives Park on the grass and listening to the music! Thank you so much for organizing this event!
