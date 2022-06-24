The deadline to submit work for “Pulp: Book and Paper Arts” at Sebastopol Center for the Arts is coming up quickly. Deadline for submissions is Monday, June 27.
We’re looking for innovative or traditional explorations of book arts, paper arts, and paper sculptures, including paper objects, book-art-related objects, altered books, and sculptural and wall-mounted pieces, as well as more traditional artists’ books, letterpress printing and bookbinding. Jurors are Alicia Bailey and Helen Hiebert; Show coordinators are Renee Owen and Jennylynn Hall.
See our Call for Entries page for details.
Alicia Bailey, curator, and artist is currently the director of Abecedarian Books. She has been working with book forms since the mid-nineties, has owned and run a successful gallery dedicated to book arts, and is the visionary and curator behind the annual Artists’ Book Cornucopia.
Helen Hiebert is a Colorado artist who constructs installations, sculptures, films, and artists’ books and works in paper using handmade paper as her primary medium. She teaches, lectures, and exhibits her work internationally and online, and is the author of several how-to books about papermaking and paper crafts.
The exhibition runs from July 23 to Sept. 3, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.