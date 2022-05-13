Kitchen remodel updates
Since temporarily closing the Senior Center’s Harvest Cafe on April 1st, we have been in the process of remodeling our 25-year-old kitchen. We anticipate a mid-summer return of our cafe. If you haven’t tried it out, be sure and visit. Looking forward to seeing everyone again at the grand re-opening!
We are still open and serving over 100 seniors weekly with our classes and workshops. Most of our classes have resumed in person, but we do have an online presence via Zoom.
Visit our website: sebastopolseniorcenter.org or give us a call at 707-829-2440,
Classes and Workshops
We are having so much fun over here keeping seniors busy and engaged with new classes every month and specialized workshops. Take a look! A recent Day Trip to Bodega Bay above.
• Scam Prevention - HICAP
• Preserving and Improving Memory - Allan Bernstein
• Downsizing with Brian Ledig
• SHARE workshop
• Parlor Games
• In the News
• Watercolor & More
• Relaxation Coloring
• Collage Journaling
• Tai Chi with Garrett Chinn (3 classes)
• Smart Phone Help for Apple and/or Android
Men and Women’s Support Groups (led by West County Community Services)
Our LGBT+ Program - We are thriving!
Thanks to a generous grant, we are the place to gather for fun and support for our LGBT+ Elders. Check out all of our upcoming events.
• Friendship Mixer
• Hike/Bus
• Gay Men Support Group (on Zoom)
• SR Pride Parade - come see our booth & help decorate our float
• Dances
The Legacy
Don't forget to shop at The Legacy! One hundred percent gross sales support the Senior Center. Find all of your sewing and crafting needs here.
The Legacy is a resale shop selling new and used needlework and craft supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.