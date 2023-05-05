The senior center is back in full force! We have so many things going on, here is a peek at what we have been doing.
Caregivers and Elders with Balance Issues – one-hour FREE workshops for you!
The Sebastopol Area Senior Center is offering a Spring Lecture series focused on seniors with balance issues and their caregivers. Thanks to our own health advisory committee and a grant from the State of California’s CalGrows for Caregivers, the Senior Center will provide free one-hour lectures by esteemed local professionals on topics of coping with chronic health issues affecting seniors. The Sebastopol Area Senior Center is a private nonprofit senior center with a mission to improve the health and wellbeing of people aged 60 and older and their caregivers.
The Lecture series will help caregivers understand how best to care for those with health issues and how to cope with being a caregiver. People affected with the health issues will learn how to cope and avoid falls. The series will be available Wednesdays starting May 10 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at our Center at 167 N. High Street, Sebastopol, and on Zoom. Any interested person is invited to attend. All workshops are free for both members and non-members. Register by calling 707-829-2440.
• May 10 Marianne Potts, Physical Therapist: Fall Risks and Getting Up from a Fall
• May 17 Allan Bernstein, MD: Neurological Conditions
• May 24 Lisa Bell Physical Therapist: Vestibular Conditions (dizziness or vertigo) in Older Adults and their Treatment
• May 31 Steve Levenberg DO: Medications and Fall Risk
• June 7 Paula Shatkin, Social Worker: Supports for Caregivers
