The Sebastopol Area Senior Center (SASC), a West County nonprofit organization, recently launched a plan to expand services and programs for LGBT+ seniors, particularly those who are prone to isolation and loneliness. Thanks to a generous grant from the Horizons Foundation and the help of local donors, SASC is offering fun and enriching activities that allow LGBT+ seniors and allies to engage with each other in a safe, welcoming place.
Over the last decade, SASC has organized many LGBT+ activities including the increasingly popular LGBT+ Dances held 3-4 times per year. Hundreds of LGBT+ individuals and allies came together to socialize, connect with new friends, and of course, dance.
“With California’s older adult population expected to double in the next decade, the need for expanded LGBT+ services are reaching a critical point,” says Scotty King, LGBT+ Liaison for SASC. A recent needs assessment targeted to LGBT+ individuals highlight an unprecedented number of LGBT+ seniors who are particularly vulnerable to social isolation. One survey respondent wrote, “we would like to see programs in support of gay seniors, and group outings specifically for those of us who live alone.”
The plan is to offer at least 2-3 special activities per month, including an ongoing weekly Gay Bi Trans Men’s Zoom Connection Group facilitated by King. Recently, SASC hosted an LGBT Friendship Mixer and a Day Trip to explore the Castro District in San Francisco. Participants reported feelings of improved mood, and less feelings of isolation and loneliness. One participant wrote after the LGBT+ Mixer, “These mixers help me feel connected to old friends and connect to new ones, it’s gotten me out and about and giving me more energy.”
Future activities include LGBT+ Movie Nights, dances, bus trips, hikes, more mixers, support groups, and participation in the Santa Rosa Pride Parade on Saturday, June 4th. Seniors will be riding on our “We Are Family” float in the Pride Parade and enjoying our photo booth in Courthouse Square after the parade. In addition to activities, SASC plans to enhance their current LGBT+ Online Resource Center dedicated to offering information, support, and referrals to local and area resources. For more information, and to get involved, visit www.sebastopolseniorcenter.org.
For Inquiries, Contact: Scotty King, 707-829-2440 or scotty@sebastopolseniorcenter.org.
