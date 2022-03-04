Hoping to resolve the problem of a large downtown encampment of recreational vehicles (RVs) occupied by homeless, the Sebastopol City Council approved a parking ordinance that would prohibit RV parking in commercial zones during business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Four councilmembers — with Una Glass abstaining — approved the new regulations at a special Wed., Feb. 23 meeting held via videoconference.
“This is not a blanket prohibition,” explained Mayor Patrick Slayter, adding that some of the local regulation’s text was “right out of the state code.”
The regulations are seen as a compromise, as folks living in RVs will still be allowed to park overnight in commercial areas. Instead, the rules are a response to a litany of complaints from residents and merchants, particularly those along Morris Street and near the Barlow shopping center — a key attraction for visitors and tourists.
The parking rules were held over from a recent council meeting to allow more time for public feedback, which came in abundance. Several residents chiming in via Zoom were concerned about friends and family visiting the area and if they would be cited if they parked their RVs illegally.
Both Slayter and Police Chief Kevin Kilgore explained that “common sense” would be utilized by law enforcement and that visitors would be able to securely park without interference.
Kilgore tried to explain that the parking rules were necessary because blocked roads make it hard for firetrucks and emergency vehicles to get where they need to go.
Kilgore also said there had been “multiple complaints” from the Barlow area from people feeling “unsafe.”
Among letters from residents was this complaint from Coaches’ Corner owners Chip and Loretta Castleberry: “We have had to deal with theft, vandalism, picking up filth and trash, and harassment of our customers and employees for more than five years. It is past time that the City of Sebastopol act on this matter.”
While homeless advocates decried the parking rules as unlawful or immoral — one resident called the rules “Draconian” and another asked “Can we have a little mercy?” — there was no escaping the concerns voiced by residents tired of homeless encampments.
Along with restricting RVs in commercial zones during business hours, the regulations also prohibit parking RVs in residential zones or at parks and alleys.
There are other portions of the code, such as if an RV breaks down, but they mostly contend with peripheral cases and not the burden of large encampments.
The new ordinance should be enacted in March.
The parking codes follow another step taken by Sebastopol leaders to contend with homelessness, the city’s safe parking pilot program in the north end of town for homeless people living out of their trailers and campers.
In her newsletter, Sebastopol Council member Diana Rich reported, “The Horizon Shine RV Village in Sebastopol is up and running. All 18 RV dwellers are on site, plus the on-site resident manager Ben Peterson. The project manager Hector Gutierrez is on the job also, case managers are working one-on-one with residents, the place is neat and tidy, with portalets, trash and garbage organized, and an overwhelming sense of security and hope for a brighter future. What a wonderful contrast to the situation we saw on Morris Street! Wow. Sebastopol really stepped up for the unhoused. Lots of credit to St Vincent de Paul - they bought the land and leased it for this use - and to Sonoma Applied Village Services, the amazing nonprofit operating the Village. I am so proud of my community.”
Glass expressed concern about the parking code being “unclear” and “problematic” while Police Chief Kilgore said the ordinance “can’t cover every single” circumstance and that it could be amended and altered over time.
Rich said it was time to “move forward” and made a motion to pass the parking ordinance as it was written and submitted by city staff.
As the council moved on to various commission vacancies, Mayor Slayter made the grim announcement that Russia had at that moment invaded Ukraine.
