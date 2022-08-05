The Sebastopol City Council approved the land use for a project proposed by the nonprofit building group Habitat for Humanity for a four-townhome small lot subdivision at its Tuesday meeting over Zoom.
The council unanimously voted, with all five members in attendance, to approve the land use at 333 North Main St. for a project consisting of four townhomes with three bedrooms, one-car garages, and a rooftop community garden. Each home will also include a private rear patio and a partially covered front porch facing North Main Street.
“We are looking forward to build homes once again in Sebastopol for Habitat for Humanity families. We all understand the need for more affordable workforce housing in our communities. Our parcel at 333 North Main St. has been vacant for a long time, likely due to some challenges with the site. We believe our plans are well-suited to this site and that the homes will be a valuable addition to downtown Sebastopol,” said Steve Kent, a Sebastopol Habitat for Humanity board member.
Habitat for Humanity plans to have the units restricted so that they will be sold to families at moderate-income rates of 80-120 percent of the area median income.
The council members were all pleased with the proposed designs and generally praised those representing Habitat for Humanity for their submitted project.
“I think this is a really fabulous project that meets a lot of community needs,” said council member Diana Rich.
Council member Una Glass added, “I’m very happy we have a project like this moving forward. That’s been really, to my mind, an ugly vacant lot for a long time, and I think this is going to make Main Street look a lot better.”
The project required a use permit for 100 percent residential in a commercial district, a tentative map, and an environmental study. The tentative map had been reviewed by the city engineer, who has provided conditions of approval, according to John Jay, a Sebastopol associate planner.
On June 14, the Planning Commission heard the project and approved a resolution to recommend city council approve the project with conditions. The design review and tree protection plan will be reviewed in depth with the Design Review and Tree Board at a future date. Several mature trees will likely need to be removed at the south line of the property, according to the city arborist who visited the site on August 17, 2021.
Habitat for Humanity is requesting a Use Permit to develop the residential-only project in the Downtown Commercial Zoning District. The zoning code reads, “In nonresidential zoning districts, residential uses permitted in the R7 zone that are not part of a mixed-use project are allowed as a conditionally permitted use subject to the findings that the project will not create substantial adverse effects on commercial uses or street- front vitality and that the project will be compatible with nearby uses and development.”
The project would require four street frontage parking spaces along North Main Street.
Because the project would consist of less than six units, it is not required to meet a typical environmental review.
Council member Glass asked about the issue of accessibility as the project appeared to consist of many stairs.
“It’s certainly something that came up in the planning review process. The short answer is that we intend to provide infrastructure for homeowners to be able to add a lift to the front porch to be able to accommodate access for that specific unit,” said Jeff Katz, the architect working with Habitat for Humanity.
In the public comments section of the hearing, several residents claiming to live near 333 North Main St. voiced their support of the project while acknowledging how they might be impacted. The city council members appeared to appreciate the feedback.
“To have the direct neighbors who will be sharing their driveway willing to share the neighborhood, thank you,” said Mayor Patrick Slayter.
