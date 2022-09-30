The removal and replacement of four trees on the 100 block of South Main Street was scheduled to start the week of September 26 with an anticipated completion date of October 3rd. These trees will be replaced with the new Main Street Crape Myrtle variety to complete this section of Main Street. The timing of this work is being scheduled as close to the Fall season as possible in an attempt to minimize disruption of the downtown core during the holiday season.
Fronting businesses have been notified in person by Public Works staff. This work will require the use of three parking spaces.
We apologize for the inconvenience during this process.
