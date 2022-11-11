The Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber music series starts its season Friday, November 18 with the return of the Grammy Award winning ensemble, The Parker Quartet at 7:30 p.m. by returning to the Santa Rosa Junior College Newman Auditorium located at the Santa Rosa campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa.
On December 2 for a 7:30 p.m. concert featuring the Miro Quartet they will pay homage to the legacy of string quartets.
They will ring in the New Year with the Black Oak Ensemble on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. concert. On Feb. 24, the Grammy Award winning Catalyst Quartet will grace the stage.
On March 26 at 4 p.m. the amazing Kouzov Duo will perform for the audiences.
The season will conclude on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. with the brilliant pianist Ilya Yakushev. This talented artist continues to mesmerize and astound audiences with his virtuosity.
Tickets are now on sale at the City Box Office by phone at 415-392-4400.
All patrons attending performances are required to present photo ID along with proof of vaccination. Negative results from Covid-19 PCR tests, taken with 72 hours of attendance, are accepted in lieu of proof of vaccination. If you are on campus, masks are strongly encouraged to be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status. Social distancing will not be enforced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.