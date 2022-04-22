The Cotati Rohnert Park Unified School District held their regular meeting in the Jim Pitt Theater at Rancho Cotate High School on Tuesday April 19. The over two-hour meeting was sparsely attended. Approximately three dozen were in attendance to include a few teachers, staff and presenters, and members of the public. A lot of routine business was conducted but the main theme was fiscal in nature.
A key action item was “Ratification of the Tentative Agreement with Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association (RPCEA) Dated March 17, 2022.” This is the agreement that ended the six-day strike last month. The agreement was accepted by the board unanimously. That agreement also played a role in the letter received by the district from the Sonoma County Office of Education dated April 13, 2022.
The critical paragraph reads “Since Second Interim reporting, the district has reached a Tentative Agreement (TA) with Rohnert Park-Cotati Educators Association ending a six-day strike. The TA covers the period beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2024, and is scheduled for governing board action on April 19, 2022. Should the governing board approve the TA as presented, the district’s financial condition will be negatively impacted.”
They went on to commend the district for proactively establishing the Superintendent’s Budget Advisory Committee. The purpose of that committee is to begin identifying the necessary budget reductions to reduce or eliminate the structural deficit spending. According to Trustee Chrissa Gillies, their next meeting will be held on April 26. For further information contact the district office.
The letter also contained this statement. “… the county strongly recommends the district develop a board approved Fiscal Recovery Plan that identifies expenditure reductions by the 2022-23 First Interim reporting to avoid a negative or qualified certification.” The task of the Budget Advisory Committee will be to make recommendations to the district and the board about what should be in that plan. Because the current budget is qualified, they are also required to submit a Third Interim Report no later than June 1, 2022.
A qualified budget is one that may not be able to meet its obligations in future budget years. In this case, the 2023-24 school year is the one currently of concern to the district. In addition, they have not yet reached agreement with the two other bargaining units in the district. When those agreements are reached, additional pressure on the school budget may also require additional reductions.
In other fiscal actions, the board accepted the Proposition 39 Bond Audit Report, the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee Annual Report, and the Parcel Tax Oversight Committee Annual Report for 2021-2022. These reports confirm that the district is appropriately spending the monies raised from the Measure C, 2016 Bond and the Parcel Tax Revenue. Thus, they comply with the requirements for those measures.
Other actions included the adoption of new English Language Arts (ELA) and English Language Development (ELD) curriculums for elementary and middle school grades. High School ELA/ELD recommendations will be presented at a future board meeting. Surveillance cameras were approved for Tech Middle and Lawrence Jones Middle Schools as well as Tech and Rancho Cotate High Schools.
AnnaMaria Young, Principal of John Reed Elementary and Christina Lunde of University Elementary at La Fiesta were presented Attention to Attendance (A2A) Awards for themselves, their office managers and office assistants. They recognize the “dedication and commitment to parental involvement, student learning and creating a culture of student success” in the district. Director of Student Services, Matt Marshall and Student Services Specialist Rocky Schumann were also recognized.
Rachel Hankerson, Principal of Marguerite Hahn Elementary delivered a briefing on Professional Learning Communities. This program is being used in all the district’s elementary schools. Louis Ganzler, Principal of Rancho Cotate High School, assisted by Heather Ramme, Assistant Principal, presented an overview of Career and Technical Education (CTE) at their high school.
Also, Monte Vista Elementary was approved as a Title One Designated Targeted Assist School while Richard Crane Elementary moved from a Title One School to the Designated Targeted Assist School. This designation is granted when a school is over 35 percent but not 40 percent low-income students. A Title One School designation is 40 percent or more. Monte Vista is just shy of the 40 percent mark, while Richard Crane dropped from over 40 to around 37 percent. The designations do not result in more funding for the district, rather, it just spreads the existing Title One money out to all schools so designated.
