The Cotati Rohnert Park Unified School District met at The James Pitt Theater on the Rancho Cotate High School campus Tuesday May 17. As is typical this time of year, a lot of the agenda was dedicated to end of year recognitions and thanks. This included Volunteer of the Year for the various schools, recognition of teachers and district employees who are retiring, and acknowledging the service of the two student board members.
First up were the chosen volunteers from the various school sites. They were recognized for various contributions to each campus. That included Parent Teacher Activities, service on site councils, coverage and support of athletic events, and involvement in the annual Project Graduation event. The presentations were made by principals of the schools and the recipients each received a plant and certificate of recognition.
Here are the Volunteer of the Year awardees. Rancho Cotate High School selected Tiffany Cazares for her work with Project Graduation. Technology High School honored Tracy Si for her photo coverage and support of athletic events. Eric Levinson, President of the PTSA was chosen by Lawrence Jones Middle School. Richard Crane Elementary selected Tori Tuscano for her contributions to the PTA and site council. Monica Lures, a chemistry professor at SSU, was honored for her PTA and volunteer efforts at University Elementary at La Fiesta.
Also recognized were David Jackson, chosen by Thomas Page Academy for his PTA work and other efforts. Kim Olson at Monte Vista Elementary was selected based on her work on the site council, committees, and PTA. Monique Callinan, President of PTA was selected by Hahn Elementary. Other volunteers not present but honored were Denise Miller, Evergreen Elementary; Jamila Moua, John Reed Elementary, and Crissy Wilson, Technology Middle School.
Nineteen teachers and employees of the district were given recognition for their dedication and commitment to the students at the school district. Ranging from two years to thirty-three years, they represented 349 years of total service. Those recognized included: Kathy Olmsted, principal at Monte Vista Elementary; Carlos Sousa, custodian at Lawrence Jones Middle School; and Sarah Kelly at Rancho Cotate High School. Eileen Quacchia, from John Reed Elementary is retiring after 32 years; and, Iris Beiswanger, from Lawrence Jones is retiring after 33 years in the district.
In other board news, Chief Business Official John Bartolome informed the board that some of the 2014 Bond issues were refinance as previously authorized by the board. This refinancing will save taxpayers 7.3 million dollars paid through their property taxes and reduce the maturity of the bonds by two and one-half years. He also led a discussion on fees for use of facilities. The board asked for more information before they consider whether to raise fees, create a tiered system of fees, or make exemptions to those fees. That information and any recommendations will be presented at a future meeting. The board also approved the ratification of the “Tentative Agreement” with their Service Employees International Union bargaining unit. They also approved a memorandum of understanding for training on Health and Welfare Benefits with that bargaining unit.
Although the school year is ending, there will be two scheduled board meetings in June. They are scheduled for June 7 and June 21. Fiscal and budget concerns will likely be center stage on the agenda as the 2022-2023 budget will be presented and adopted. Currently, there is a projected two million plus dollar deficit for 2022-23 and 2023-24. The Superintendent’s Budget Advisory Committee continues to meet looking for ways to increase revenues and reduce expenses to reduce those deficits and provide recommendations for a fiscal recovery plan required by the Sonoma County Office of Education.
News out of the Governor’s office is also encouraging. In his May revision, Governor Newsom is proposing more funding for schools. Exactly how that breaks out, depends on whether the state legislature accepts or modifies his proposal in the final budget which is supposed to be approved by June 1. The board is hoping the increases are not just one-time monies that have strings attached to how they can be spent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.