The City of Santa Rosa Recreation and Parks Department is looking for eager and dedicated seasonal staff members to work at the city’s parks, pools, recreation centers, and school sites this summer. Summer day camps and recreation classes are returning to full operations this summer, following pandemic closures in 2020, and Santa Rosa Recreation & Parks is hiring immediately to fill dozens of temporary, seasonal positions to meet the needs of the community.
Camp counselors, sports coaches and scorekeepers, animal barn attendants, lifeguards, swim instructors, park monitors and hosts, concession workers, boat rental aides, and more are needed. Seasonal employment with Santa Rosa Recreation & Parks provides the opportunity to gain rewarding job experience while working with the community at some of our city’s most desirable locations, such as Howarth Park, Lake Ralphine, and our Finley and Ridgway community pools.
Immediate hiring is underway in preparation for All Staff Training that begins in early June. Position descriptions, hourly rates of pay, and instructions on how to apply are available at srcity.org/recjobs.
