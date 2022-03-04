The City of Santa Rosa is excited to announce a $4,313,977 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The grant is reimbursement for a program run by the city to place at-risk residents from the Samuel L. Jones Hall Homeless Shelter to the Sandman Hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city’s homeless and housing team worked with Catholic Charities to relocate at-risk individuals, this included 24/7 wrap-around services, meals, case management, housing navigation, screening for medical needs and COVID-19 testing. Congressman Mike Thompson provided tremendous support for the city’s ability to apply for this reimbursement and receive this important funding.
